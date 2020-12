Matthews (knee) is probable for Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 24-year-old has yet to play in the preseason due to right knee soreness, but he should be able to take the court in Friday's finale. Matthews joined the Cavaliers as a UDFA after going unselected during the draft in November and is a long shot to make the roster to begin the season.