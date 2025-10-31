Livingston agreed to a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being waived by the Bucks during training camp, Livingston has latched on with another team. The 2023 second-rounder will likely see most of his playing time come with the G League's Cleveland Charge, though Livingston is also a depth option in the Cavaliers' frontcourt while Jarrett Allen's (finger) status remains in limbo.