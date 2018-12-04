Sexton recorded 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 31 minutes Monday against Brooklyn.

Sexton outproduced George Hill, who played 35 minutes in his second game back from a shoulder injury, producing 15 points to Hill's six although Hill held the minute advantage 35 to 31. Sexton thrived in Hill's absence, and is averaging 18.5 points with Hill out of the lineup versus 9.7 with him in which foreshadows potential struggles for the rookie with Hill now healthy. While Sexton hasn't been able to consistently provide rebounds, assists or threes, he's demonstrated a knack for scoring the ball, reaching double-figures in 13 straight games, and is averaging 14.5 points on the season.