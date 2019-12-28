Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Another 20 point effort Friday
Sexton produced 21 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Celtics.
Sexton put up at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last seven games. He is playing really well right now and has been a top-90 player over the past two weeks. His fantasy value is basically limited to scoring and free-throw percentage. However, he has increased his steal rate this season, something that has made him a little more appealing in 12-team leagues.
