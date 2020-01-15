Sexton had 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 loss to the Clippers.

With 15 or more points in 12 straight games, Sexton has been reliable as a scorer, but the story remains the same for the second-year guard. Outside of points and three-pointers, the 21-year-old rarely offers contributions in other categories, something that will continue to put a cap on his overall fantasy upside. He still performs well enough offensively to warrant a spot in every 12-team league, though he's not a fit for every roster.