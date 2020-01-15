Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Another big scoring night
Sexton had 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 loss to the Clippers.
With 15 or more points in 12 straight games, Sexton has been reliable as a scorer, but the story remains the same for the second-year guard. Outside of points and three-pointers, the 21-year-old rarely offers contributions in other categories, something that will continue to put a cap on his overall fantasy upside. He still performs well enough offensively to warrant a spot in every 12-team league, though he's not a fit for every roster.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 25 points against Nuggets•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 19 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 20 against Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Continues solid scoring run•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...