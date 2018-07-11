Sexton recorded 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 96-84 summer league victory over the Kings.

After some early struggles, Sexton has strung together two good games in a row, totaling 46 points and 11 assists. The eighth overall pick in this year's draft, Sexton will presumably play a significant role within the team's offense, especially if a rebuilding effort is on the way.