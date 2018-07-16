Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Another strong offensive performance Sunday
Sexton pitched in 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes during the Cavaliers' 82-68 win over the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.
The first-round pick was instrumental in the Cavaliers advancing, putting together yet another strong all-around performance. Sexton's scoring total checked in second only to John Holland's on the team, and he figures to play a pivotal role once again in Monday's semifinal-round matchup against the Lakers.
