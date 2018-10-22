Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Averaging 23 minutes through first three games
Sexton has been a part of the Cavs' regular bench rotation through the team's first three games.
The rookie out of Alabama lost out to George Hill for the starting spot, but he's played 18, 23 and 28 minutes in the Cavs' first three contests. His best showing came Friday in Minnesota -- 14 points, two rebounds, one assist -- but he struggled in Sunday's blowout loss to Atlanta, finishing with just four points on 2-of-11 shooting. Sexton is far and away the Cavs' best long-term asset, but he'll likely have trouble putting up consistent enough numbers to remain fantasy relevant for the time being.
