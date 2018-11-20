Sexton suffered a hip injury during Monday's game against Detroit, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Sexton reportedly suffered the injury early in the game, although he toughed it out and logged 24 minutes while scoring 18 points in a 113-102 loss. It's unknown whether the issue will cause him to miss any time, but details surround Sexton's status moving forward should emerge prior to Wednesday's tilt with the Lakers. He'll be considered a game-time decision for now.