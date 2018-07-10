Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Best game yet Monday
Sexton compiled 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four assists across 30 minutes during the Cavaliers' 93-88 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.
Sexton posted a summer league-high scoring total while also enjoying his best game as a facilitator, making it a memorable performance overall. The 2018 first-round pick could see significant opportunity as the coming season unfolds, considering the Cavaliers are likely to give their young players plenty of run in what is expected to be a non-contending campaign.
