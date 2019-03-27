Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Big night wasted
Sexton scored a game-high 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 loss to the Celtics.
He doesn't get the attention of the likes of Luka Doncic or Trae Young in this rookie class, but Sexton is finishing up his first NBA campaign in style, scoring at least 20 points in nine of the last 10 games. His contributions in other fantasy categories is lackluster at the moment, but the 20-year-old still has a bright future.
