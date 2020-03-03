Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Career-best scoring night Monday
Sexton scored a career-high 32 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 126-113 loss to the Jazz.
With the Cleveland roster effectively down to seven rotation players due to multiple injuries, Sexton stepped up and did his best to keep his squad in the game. The second-year guard has been remarkably consistent for the Cavs, scoring in double digits in 32 straight games, and since the beginning of February he's averaging a strong 22.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.1 steals.
