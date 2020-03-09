Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Cleans up at charity stripe
Sexton went for 26 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT) to go with four assists, one rebound and one steal across 39 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 132-129 overtime win over the Spurs.
Sexton's 11 free-throw attempts matched his season high, with the most crucial of his nine makes coming with three seconds remaining in regulation to briefly give the Cavs a two-point lead. The second-year guard has been on a nice offensive heater of late, pouring in 25 or more points in five of his last six outings while shooting 54 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. As per usual, Sexton's numbers in the non-scoring categories have been somewhat lacking, so he'll continue to offer his most fantasy utility in points leagues rather than rotisserie formats.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Generates new career high•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Career-best scoring night Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dishes out four dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Ties career high with 31 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 28 against 76ers•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...