Sexton went for 26 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT) to go with four assists, one rebound and one steal across 39 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 132-129 overtime win over the Spurs.

Sexton's 11 free-throw attempts matched his season high, with the most crucial of his nine makes coming with three seconds remaining in regulation to briefly give the Cavs a two-point lead. The second-year guard has been on a nice offensive heater of late, pouring in 25 or more points in five of his last six outings while shooting 54 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. As per usual, Sexton's numbers in the non-scoring categories have been somewhat lacking, so he'll continue to offer his most fantasy utility in points leagues rather than rotisserie formats.