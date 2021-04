Sexton (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After a two-game absence, Sexton will be back in the lineup. The result will likely be fewer minutes for Matthew Dellavedova and Cedi Osman. Since the start of March, Sexton has averaged 25.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.4 minutes.