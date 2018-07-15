Sexton went for 17 points (5-17 FG, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes during the Cavaliers' 92-87 win over the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Even though his shot was far from sharp, Sexton made up for it with a near-perfect showing from the free-throw line. The 2018 first-round pick has provided plenty of reason for optimism in the desert, averaging 18.4 points (on 43.0 percent shooting), 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 28.2 minutes over five games. The robust run and usage he's seen is a harbinger of what he can likely expect in the regular season, when he's slated to play a prominent role from the opening game.