Sexton turned in 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Sexton's development is key to Cleveland's rebuilding effort, so the organization will give him every opportunity to succeed while assuming the risk and growing pains associated with a first-unit rookie point guard. Sexton's raw talent is apparent, but appears impatient often and doesn't let plays develop, which results in some turnovers and errant shots. The 20-year old is still a viable scoring option and has value in most seasonal formats.