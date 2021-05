Sexton registered 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Heat.

Sexton missed three games due to a concussion but hasn't missed a beat since returning, and he has scored at least 20 points in both games since getting back to the hardwood. Sexton has now scored at least 20 points in 14 games in a row -- he's averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field in that span.