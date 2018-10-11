Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Coming off bench to start regular season
Coach Ty Lue confirmed Thursday that Sexton would come off the bench behind George Hill at point guard to start the regular season, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavaliers are likely lottery bound following this season, so there was always a chance Sexton could be thrown into the fire right away to speed up his development. While he'll still have a fairly significant role off the bench, it appears coach Lue with go with the veteran Hill in the top unit to start the year. That said, look for Sexton's role to potentially grow as the season wears on once the Cavaliers are officially ruled out of playoff contention. Sexton is still one of the more intriguing rookie for fantasy purposes considering the lack of talent on his team.
