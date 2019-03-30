Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Continues rolling against Clippers
Sexton scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 132-108 loss to the Clippers.
He's ending his first NBA campaign on a very impressive note, and Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 11 of the last 12 games. Still only 20 years old, the guard is solidifying his spot as one of the key components in the franchise's rebuild.
