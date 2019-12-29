Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Continues solid scoring run
Sexton had 18 points (5-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 94-88 win at Minnesota.
The fact that this 18-point performance was Sexton's second-worst game over his last six contests speaks volumes of the scoring threat he has become for the Cavaliers over the past month. During December, the second-year guard has averaged 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent frmo the field.
