Sexton scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3PT), to go along with three rebounds and one assist during Cleveland's 112-129 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.

Everybody knows Sexton can get buckets, but his main problem has been the efficiency -- he needed 15 shots to score 18 points in this one. While his shooting percentages remain poor, he topped the 50 percent mark from the field for the first time this season. He will try to build on this performance next Wednesday against Chicago.