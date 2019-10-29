Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Delivers best shooting performance of season
Sexton scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3PT), to go along with three rebounds and one assist during Cleveland's 112-129 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.
Everybody knows Sexton can get buckets, but his main problem has been the efficiency -- he needed 15 shots to score 18 points in this one. While his shooting percentages remain poor, he topped the 50 percent mark from the field for the first time this season. He will try to build on this performance next Wednesday against Chicago.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles from the field•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores game-high 24 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Role may be affected by Garland•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 16 in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...