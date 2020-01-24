Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dials up 29 points, full line
Sexton went off for 29 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Wizards.
Sexton was extremely efficient while turning in a well-rounded stat line and scoring at least 25 for the sixth time in the last 11 games. Having gone for 25-plus points only four times through his first 34 appearances this season, it's clear Sexton has raised his level of play of late. Moreover, he was averaging 35.0 minutes per game in January heading into this one after seeing no more than 30.8 per tilt in any prior month here in 2019-20.
