Sexton had 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 143-101 loss at Dallas.

Sexton has never been recognized as a passing threat, and he has dished out four or more assists just twice this season. Despite the sudden passing outburst, Sexton's value going forward should remain almost exclusively tied to what he can do scoring the rock. He averages a career-high 17.7 points per game on 43.5 percent from the field, but only 33.9 percent from three-point range.