Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dishes out five assists
Sexton had 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 143-101 loss at Dallas.
Sexton has never been recognized as a passing threat, and he has dished out four or more assists just twice this season. Despite the sudden passing outburst, Sexton's value going forward should remain almost exclusively tied to what he can do scoring the rock. He averages a career-high 17.7 points per game on 43.5 percent from the field, but only 33.9 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 19 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles from field•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Sets new career high in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Posts 21 points in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Third-year option picked up•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...