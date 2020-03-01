Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dishes out four dimes
Sexton notched 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Pacers.
Most of Sexton's value has been tied to what he can do scoring the rock, but he has improved on his versatility over the last few weeks and has made strides as a playmaker of late. He has averaged 4.1 assists per game in 11 February contests to go along with 21.9 points while shooting an impressive 48.3 percent from three-point range.
