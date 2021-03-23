Sexton totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 29 minutes in the loss to the Kings on Monday.

Sexton had a run of four straight outings hitting the 20-point mark prior to Monday. His 15 field goal attempts were the fewest he's had in a game he attempted nine shots back on Feb. 10. The third-year pro is still enjoying a nice season including averaging career highs in points, assists, minutes and shooting percentage.