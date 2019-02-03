Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dismal shooting in losing effort
Sexton produced 13 points (4-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in the Cavaliers' 111-98 loss to the Mavericks.
If not for his status as a lottery pick along with the Cavaliers' place near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Sexton probably would have been removed from the starting five a while ago. The 20-year-old rookie hasn't seemed to make much progress in his development since being installed on the top unit Nov. 7, with his poor field-goal percentage and lack of counting stats chipping away at most of the luster of his 14.3 points-per-game average. Sexton retains more value in points leagues than eight- or nine-category rotisserie leagues but shouldn't be viewed as a must-start player in either format.
