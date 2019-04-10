Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Double-doubles Tuesday
Sexton produced 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and one rebound across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.
Sexton was afforded 31.8 minutes per game as a rookie, which allowed him to really develop his play over the course of the year. His 16.7 scoring average is a solid starting point to build off of in his next year, where a likely high draft pick will assist their rebuilding roster.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 16 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops 27 on Golden State•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Continues rolling against Clippers•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Team-high scoring tally in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Big night wasted•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...