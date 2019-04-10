Sexton produced 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and one rebound across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.

Sexton was afforded 31.8 minutes per game as a rookie, which allowed him to really develop his play over the course of the year. His 16.7 scoring average is a solid starting point to build off of in his next year, where a likely high draft pick will assist their rebuilding roster.