Sexton registered 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 121-112 win over the 76ers.

Sexton has now scored double-digit points in seven straight, showing his scoring abilities in the League that he showcased in college. While he remains timid from three, which will limit his value as a guard, Sexton has a knack for finishing in the paint while limiting turnovers at the helm of the offense.