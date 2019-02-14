Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops 24 in loss
Sexton totaled 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 45 minutes in the Cavaliers' triple overtime loss to the Nets on Wednesday.
Sexton produced another high point total, though he did so at the expense of his overall shooting from the field. Over his previous four games, Sexton has averaged 22.5 points per game while draining 11 three-pointers on 44.0 percent from deep. If his offensive output continues to rise, Sexton could be a valuable fantasy asset down the home stretch of the season.
