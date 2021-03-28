Sexton tallied 26 points (11-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's loss to Sacramento.

Sexton missed Cleveland's previous two games while nursing a hamstring injury, but he looked none the worse for wear Saturday, pacing the Cavs in scoring and minutes. The 22-year-old continues to blossom in his third NBA campaign, ranking among the top 20 leaguewide with 24.0 points per contest while shooting a career-best 47.7 percent from the field.