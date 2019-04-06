Sexton registered 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, a rebound and two steals over 32 minutes Friday against the Warriors.

Sexton put forth a valiant effort Friday night, and although he managed to keep the game closer than expected, it wasn't enough to secure the victory. The rookie point guard continues to pour in the points with two games remaining left in the regular season. He's averaging 22.4 ppg over his previous five matchups.