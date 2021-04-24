Sexton scored a game-high 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.

The third-year guard continues to light it up, scoring 20 or more points for the 12th straight game while averaging 26.0 points, 3.9 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch. The Cavs' young backcourt of Sexton and Darius Garland has taken a big step forward; now the organization just needs to build a roster around them.