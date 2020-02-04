Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops 29 against Knicks
Sexton scored 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, two rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 139-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.
The second-year guard continues to roll, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth straight game. Since the beginning of January, Sexton has been arguably the Cavs' most reliable offensive contributor, averaging 23.1 points, 3.3 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.1 steals through 18 contests.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 24 versus Pelicans•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dials up 29 points, full line•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads way with 17•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Tops 20-point mark once again•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Game-high scorer in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Another big scoring night•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...