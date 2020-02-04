Sexton scored 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, two rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 139-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The second-year guard continues to roll, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth straight game. Since the beginning of January, Sexton has been arguably the Cavs' most reliable offensive contributor, averaging 23.1 points, 3.3 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.1 steals through 18 contests.