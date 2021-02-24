Sexton finished with 29 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT) five assists, one board and one steal in 34 minutes of a 112-111 win against Atlanta on Tuesday.
Sexton had the ball in his hands with his team down one and found a wide-open Lamar Stevens to give his team the win, breaking a 10-game losing streak. Sexton continues to be the primary offensive generator for the Cavs, with more than 20 points in his last six games. He'll face the Rockets on Wednesday.
