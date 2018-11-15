Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops game-high 24 in loss to Wizards
Sexton scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-95 loss to the Wizards.
Making his fourth straight start, Sexton led all scorers while continuing to be locked in from three-point range, as he's gone 7-for-10 from beyond the arc over that four-game stretch. The eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft is quickly taking control of the offense for the rebuilding Cavs -- none of his teammates managed more than 11 points on the night -- and there's no guarantee George Hill gets his starting spot back once he recovers from a shoulder injury.
