Sexton scored 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to the Wizards.

The third-year guard led all scorers on the night, but a lack of production off the bench for the Cavs led to Sexton's efforts going to waste. He's dropped at least 24 points in five straight games, averaging 26.0 points, 6.2 assists, 3.0 boards and 1.4 threes over that stretch.