Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops game-high 28 points
Sexton produced 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 126-101 win over the Raptors.
Sexton has now led the charge for the Cavs in each of their last two games, averaging 27.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span. The most notable reason for his scoring uptick would be his increased efficiency, as he has shot 60 percent from the floor in his last two games, but just 40.8 percent on the season.
