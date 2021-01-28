Sexton dropped 29 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes Wednesday during the Cavs' 122-107 win over the Pistons.

After two straight games shooting under 40 percent from the floor, Wednesday was a welcome sight as his 71.4 percent shooting was a season high. The one negative for Sexton has been turnovers, averaging 5.0 per game over his last three games.