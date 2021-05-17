Sexton produced 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 loss to the Nets.

Sexton made an early exit in a game that held no consequence for the Cavaliers, who will go back to the drawing board and focus on providing more support for Sexton in the offseason. The third-year Alabama product can pop with extreme upside when his shot is dialed in, and he's one of the league's most underrated playmakers.