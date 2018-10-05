Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Entering starting lineup Saturday
Sexton will start at point guard in Saturday's preseason game against the Celtics with George Hill being rested, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Sexton had a decent showing in his preseason debut with Cleveland, scoring 15 points and grabbing four rebounds in 23 minutes, but Saturday now presents a great opportunity for the rookie. While he won't be running with a full team Saturday, Sexton will likely see even more minutes against the Celtics and have the chance to prove his worth as the team's backup point guard.
