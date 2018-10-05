Sexton will start at point guard in Saturday's preseason game against the Celtics with George Hill being rested, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Sexton had a decent showing in his preseason debut with Cleveland, scoring 15 points and grabbing four rebounds in 23 minutes, but Saturday now presents a great opportunity for the rookie. While he won't be running with a full team Saturday, Sexton will likely see even more minutes against the Celtics and have the chance to prove his worth as the team's backup point guard.