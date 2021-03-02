Sexton registered 39 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-15 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Sexton looked absolutely dominant on the offensive end of the court and posted his second-best scoring output of the campaign, as he netted 42 points in a Jan. 20 matchup with the Nets. Sexton is Cleveland's go-to player on offense and is delivering as such, scoring at least 20 points in nine straight contests.