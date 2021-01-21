Sexton (ankle) scored a career-high 42 points (16-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 147-135 double-overtime win over the Nets.

Sexton returned from a five-game absence and didn't appear to miss a beat while shooting efficiently from both the field and three-point range. He caught fire when the team needed him the most, drilling a game-tying three-pointer with only 1.2 seconds left in the first overtime to extend the game. Sexton then scored 15 straight points in the second overtime to put the game out of reach. When healthy this season, Sexton has been one of the NBA's more bankable scorers, as he's put up at least 20 points in all nine of his appearances to date.