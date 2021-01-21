Sexton scored 42 points (16-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Nets.

Sexton returned from a five-game absence and made his presence felt down the stretch. He caught fire when the team needed him the most, as he drilled a game-tying three-pointer with only 1.2 seconds left in the first overtime and later scored 15 straight points in the second overtime to pull the game out of Brooklyn's reach. The 42-point performance also represents a season-high mark for the third-year guard, who has scored at least 20 points in every one of his appearances to date.