Sexton had 30 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 loss against the Thunder.

Sexton has topped the 20-point mark in five of his last six games, and in eight of his previous 11 appearances. He has settled as Cleveland's main scoring threat over that 11-game stretch, a span where he is averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 49.4 percent from the field. His three-point percentage remains poor -- 26.7 percent over that stretch and 29.7 percent during the season -- but the second-year guard will remain one of Cleveland's best fantasy assets if he can keep scoring at this rate for a sustained period of time.