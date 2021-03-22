Sexton produced 36 points (13-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 116-105 win over the Raptors.

Sexton and the Cavs handed Toronto its eighth straight loss on Sunday and gained some ground against them in the playoff hunt. Sexton made plays all over the court and converted six three-pointers in the contest, representing his highest total of the season.