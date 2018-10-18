Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Far from impressive in regular season debut
Sexton had just nine points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to Toronto.
Sexton played 17 minutes off the bench Wednesday, finishing with just nine points while recording zero assists. His lack of passing ability was evident throughout the preseason and carried over here. He is going to have his struggles from the field, as is the case with many rookies, and looks set to continue coming off the bench for the foreseeable future. His value lies in deeper formats at this stage but that could change as the season progresses.
