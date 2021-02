Sexton compiled 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds across34 minutes in Monday's 119-113 loss to the Suns.

Sexton and backcourt teammate Darius Garland had great success in penetrating Phoenix's stalwart defense and faced little resistance against their perimeter shooting. Although they fell short in this contest, Sexton continues to excel after his five-game absence, with a 12-game average of 22.6 points and 4.5 assists.