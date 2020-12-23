The Cavaliers exercised Sexton's $6.35 million team option for 2021-22 on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Cleveland also picked up the third-year options of Darius Garland, Kevin Porter and Dylan Windler ahead of Wednesday's season opener versus the Hornets. Sexton is slated to open the 2020-21 campaign as Cleveland's starting shooting guard after he averaged a team-high 20.8 points per game last season.