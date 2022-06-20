Sexton (knee) has been cleared for full basketball activities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sexton tore his meniscus back in early November, wiping out nearly his entire 2021-22 campaign while the Cavs emerged as one of the league's biggest surprise teams. While the injury came at a tough time for Sexton, who's set to hit free agency this summer, Charania notes that the 2018 first-round pick is still expected to command close to $20 million on the open market. At this stage, it's unclear if Sexton will return to the Cavaliers to team with Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. In 2020-21, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 60 games played.