Sexton amassed 28 points (11-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sexton matched his season-high with six assists, adding 28 points in another impressive offensive display. He has now scored at least 20 points in seven of his past nine games, a stretch that sees him putting up top-80 production. He has an uncanny knack of being able to get to the basket and the Cavaliers are going to roll with him most nights, even in the less competitive games.